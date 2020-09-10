UW-L orders Coate Hall under quarantine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has ordered residents of a campus dorm to shelter in place because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Coate Hall – a co-ed dorm that, during normal times, houses about 380 students – is being quarantined until further notice.

It was not immediately clear how many students are living there now.

According to the university’s COVID dashboard, a total of 64 positive cases were reported at the university Thursday. There were 228 tests, for a positivity rate of 28.07% That dashboard states 21 cases were reported Wednesday with a positivity rate of 12.21%, and 12 positive cases were reported Tuesday with a 6.52% positivity rate.

According to a statement issued Thursday by the UW-L COVID response team: “While the data there reﬂects reporting as of yesterday afternoon, we have become aware today of a surge in positive test results that are not yet reﬂected in the dashboard. As a result of this surge in cases, we are calling for a “shelter in place” for Coate Hall exective immediately. Coate Hall residence will receive more information from Residence Life shortly. We will also activate the RAVE alert system to draw their attention on to that email quickly.