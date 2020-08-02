UW-L program helps inmates harness the power of literature

“One thing that really stands out, to me and the inmates, is the professors come here on a voluntary basis,” Kiefer says. “This is really the only educational programming we have where educators feel motivated to do this on their own, and I think it speaks volumes to their dedication and commitment to this. You can tell that the materials they bring in — poetry, short stories, book club kind of stuff — really connects with inmates in the jail.”

The program fosters practical skills, such as discussing issues on which people might disagree, articulating emotions that are difficult to put into words, and writing more clearly and effectively in general.

It can also serve as the foundation of a lifelong hobby or passion. Friesen says some inmates have asked faculty where they can find opportunities to discuss literature in the community, once they have been released.

Hart adds that some inmates are so taken with stories that they make observations most traditional college students would not, using their own life experiences to better understand characters and their struggles.