UW-L researchers study empathy, self-awareness in teachers

A University of Wisconsin-La Crosse professor and student are training future teachers to act with empathy as part of a new research project launching this summer.

Participants in the research study, all current teachers, are taking an online course on social and emotional learning, which focuses on developing interpersonal skills and having greater self-awareness. Once the teachers have a better understanding of these concepts, the hope is they will incorporate them into their own educational practices, according to Megan Miller, a UW-L education student leading the research.

Using these learning techniques will likely result in better outcomes for students, and create a more positive experience with social emotional learning in teachers as well, Miller said.

“When I think of social emotional learning, I think of being able to feel empathy for others,” Miller said. “Learning how to feel it, show that you positive relationships and knowing how to identify, manage and regulate your emotions and feelings and thoughts.”

The online training course on social emotional learning also discusses goal setting and responsible decision-making, Miller said.

Rachyl Stephenson, an assistant professor in exercise and sport science, is also leading the research as part of the University Dean’s Distinguished Fellowship program. At the end of the summer, Miller will present their findings to other students and faculty in the program.

Miller said this type of research is especially important due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on technology and learning in the classroom.

“In my opinion, I think there’s a lot of mental health struggles right now,” Miller said. “There’s lack of empathy and social skills, since we’re on technology so much and we were in lockdown for almost two years. So just learning how to have those social skills, how to get relationships, how to feel empathy, I think that’s huge right now.”

Teachers participating in the research will go through a series of interviews to measure their responses as they learn about social emotional learning within the online course. Teachers will also complete several journal entries to help the researchers understand how their perspectives have changed.

To conclude the research, Stephenson will observe the teachers in the classroom as they utilize social and emotional learning techniques.

“This will help us see if what they learned in the professional development is actually being incorporated into their teaching practices with their students,” Stephenson said.

While social emotional learning is a known concept within education, it can be difficult for teachers to receive training on how best to recognize and use the concept with their students.

“I think a lot of times teachers are told to incorporate this in your teaching, but then they’re not supported by administration,” Stephenson said. “These professional developments are not paid for, they’re not given the opportunity to leave to go learn about it.”

In the future, Miller said she hopes teachers are able to use social emotional learning techniques in the classroom automatically, without having to undergo specific training.

“My goal here is just being able to have teachers know what it is so they can automatically do it, without hopefully having to do professional development someday,” Miller said. “Hopefully in three years this will just be a common practice that colleges are teaching students.”

