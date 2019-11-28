UW-L symposium to focus on hate, bias prevention

UW-La Crosse’s fifth annual Hate/Bias Response Symposium will be held Dec. 3 and 4 at the school’s Student Union.

The two-day symposium focuses on preventing, addressing and healing from hate and bias in the community, with the intention of making local educational and organizational systems more equitable.

Many higher education officials who work in these areas will be in attendance, as will residents who want to do their part to advance equity in the community.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s theme is “Harnessing Radical Hope for Collective Action,” inspired by Carolina de Robertis’ book, “Radical Hope: Letters of Love and Dissent in Dangerous Times.”

The keynote address by Masood Akhtar will focus on the “We Are Many United Against Hate” movement started in response to President Donald Trump’s proposal for a Muslim registry.

Akhtar, who will speak from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 3, will also touch on the importance of working together and empowering youth in an effort to build a safer and more inclusive America.

To learn more about the symposium, visit uwlax.edu/ex/hate-bias.