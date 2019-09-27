{{featured_button_text}}

Ten UW-La Crosse alums will exhibit their post-graduation artwork at the university’s alumni art exhibition Oct. 4-26.

The work will be displayed at the University Art Gallery in the UW-L Center for the Arts, with a reception planned for 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Work by the following artists will be showcased:

  • Jenn Bushman, 2006
  • Jim Dunn, 2013
  • Ellie East, 2016,
  • Eric Hansen, 2014
  • Joseph Keenan, 2010
  • Harold Lee, 2017
  • Kat Liu, 2013
  • Sam Posso, 2014
  • Joel Starkey, 2003
  • Elizabeth West
