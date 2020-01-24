UW-L to showcase work by alum, acclaimed artist Truman Lowe

Truman Lowe loved water -- whether he was floating in a canoe or using his artistic talents to capture its quiet stillness or rushing movement.
So it’s fitting that the next showcase of Lowe’s artwork is in La Crosse, where three rivers meet. Lowe, a UW-La Crosse alum and internationally renowned artist who died last March, will be honored with an exhibition at the university Jan. 31 to Feb. 21.
The exhibition, called “Changing Currents,” will begin with an opening reception at 4 p.m. Jan. 31 at the University Art Gallery in the Center for the Arts.
Jo Ortel, who authored a book on Lowe and helped curate the exhibit, will give a public talk about Lowe’s art at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Annett Recital Hall in the Center for the Arts.
“He is a Wisconsin treasure, a Ho-Chunk treasure and an American treasure as far as I'm concerned,” Ortel said of Lowe. “There is something so peaceful and calm about Truman’s work. It’s not political. It’s not angry. There is a sense of tranquility that I think a lot of people recognize.”
Lowe, perhaps best known for his sculptures, was often inspired by rivers, streams and other bodies of water. The exhibition will highlight that work as well as Lowe’s drawings of Native American Ho-Chunk artifacts and Woodland Indian Objects.
A 1969 graduate of UW-L, Lowe worked as a professor in UW-Madison’s art department and earned a reputation as one of the world’s finest artists. One of his sculptures was installed in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden at the White House, and he was selected to be a curator of contemporary art for the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.
This is not the first time Lowe’s work will be featured at UW-L. Lowe returned to the university for an exhibition of his art in 1991, selling prints to raise money for the Truman Lowe Scholarship Fund for minority students and the Hebberd Endowment.
Lowe was a UW-L Graff Distinguished Alumni Award recipient in 1992, a Parker Distinguished Multicultural Alumni Award recipient in 1999 and served on the UW-L Foundation Board.