UW-L to showcase work by alum, acclaimed artist Truman Lowe

Truman Lowe loved water -- whether he was floating in a canoe or using his artistic talents to capture its quiet stillness or rushing movement.

So it’s fitting that the next showcase of Lowe’s artwork is in La Crosse, where three rivers meet. Lowe, a UW-La Crosse alum and internationally renowned artist who died last March, will be honored with an exhibition at the university Jan. 31 to Feb. 21.

The exhibition, called “Changing Currents,” will begin with an opening reception at 4 p.m. Jan. 31 at the University Art Gallery in the Center for the Arts.

Jo Ortel, who authored a book on Lowe and helped curate the exhibit, will give a public talk about Lowe’s art at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Annett Recital Hall in the Center for the Arts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“He is a Wisconsin treasure, a Ho-Chunk treasure and an American treasure as far as I'm concerned,” Ortel said of Lowe. “There is something so peaceful and calm about Truman’s work. It’s not political. It’s not angry. There is a sense of tranquility that I think a lot of people recognize.”