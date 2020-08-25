UW-L, Western, Viterbo prepared to welcome back students

UW-L will begin welcoming students back Friday, giving students a full week to move in to reduce the number of students and families arriving on campus at the same time; although students won’t be able to live on campus until the first weekend in September.

Students will be given four hours to complete their unloading and move-in process.

Once classes start Sept. 8, students and guests on campus will be required to wear face masks and abide by physical distancing policies.

Viterbo has been welcoming students to campus to drop off belongings by appointment since Aug. 14, and residential students were able to start moving in and remain on campus starting Saturday. The number of appointments were limited to reduce crowding and nearly all early move-in fees were waived.

Viterbo limited the number of people helping students move in to three guests and reduced the number of new students checking in Thursday to 85 from the usual 350. Sixty-five percent of residential students had already checked in Tuesday, according to Residence Life Director Margy Krogman.