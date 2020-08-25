UW-L, Western, Viterbo prepared to welcome back students

La Crosse area colleges have taken steps including requiring facial coverings and physical distancing to keep students safe from the coronavirus as they welcome them back to campus, according to a statement Tuesday.
Presidents Glena Temple of Viterbo University and Roger Stanford of Western Technical College, as well as University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow, were joined by La Crosse County Health Department Director Jennifer Rombalski Tuesday when they released a statement explaining their plans.
“This year, more than any other, the return of students to our campuses will be a welcome sight, a semblance of normalcy amid difficult times,” the educators said in the statement. “But as the leaders of La Crosse’s higher education institutions — UW-La Crosse, Viterbo University and Western Technical College — we realize we must continue to exercise caution and responsibility due to COVID-19.”
While each institution developed its plans to address its unique needs, each includes policies requiring people to keep their distance and wear masks inside.
“We are prepared for the inevitability of COVID-19 cases on our campuses. As we have seen in recent months, no corner of our community is immune from the virus,” read the statement. “Our campuses have developed testing and tracing protocols to help us pinpoint when and where cases arise, and take immediate action to prevent further spread.”
UW-L will begin welcoming students back Friday, giving students a full week to move in to reduce the number of students and families arriving on campus at the same time; although students won’t be able to live on campus until the first weekend in September.
Students will be given four hours to complete their unloading and move-in process.
Once classes start Sept. 8, students and guests on campus will be required to wear face masks and abide by physical distancing policies.
Viterbo has been welcoming students to campus to drop off belongings by appointment since Aug. 14, and residential students were able to start moving in and remain on campus starting Saturday. The number of appointments were limited to reduce crowding and nearly all early move-in fees were waived.
Viterbo limited the number of people helping students move in to three guests and reduced the number of new students checking in Thursday to 85 from the usual 350. Sixty-five percent of residential students had already checked in Tuesday, according to Residence Life Director Margy Krogman.
At Western, administrators have reduced the capacity of the residence hall by 50% and closed the sixth floor in case it is needed as a quarantine or isolation space. The college will have 92 bed spaces available, as opposed to the usual 200, and only allow two people per suite – one in each bedroom – rather than the standard four.
Students, who will begin moving in Sept. 3, need to sign up for a move-in slot in advance to limit the number of people moving in each day, and Western has limited the number of helpers a resident is allowed to bring as well.
Students were notified of the change in June.
“While we are making every effort to safely reopen our campuses, we realize we will not succeed with policies alone. The cooperation of students, employees and the community is critical. Each of us will play a key role not only in determining the outcome of the fall semester, but in ensuring the health and safety of the broader community,” read the statement.
COVID-19 is manageable if everyone does their part, the educators said.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
