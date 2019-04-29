The UW System Board of Regents has approved a new online master’s program in the rapidly growing field of information technology management.
A partnership among UW-La Crosse, UW Extended Campus and several other UW System schools, the program balances technical IT coursework with business and managerial topics. The 37-credit program teaches core competencies that will help students succeed in advanced IT management and leadership roles across a range of industries.
“UW-La Crosse is excited to offer a degree that will enable working professionals to advance in their IT careers,” said Elizabeth Humrickhouse, academic director of the new program. “This degree builds upon students’ existing IT knowledge and offers a foundation of management courses to produce knowledgeable, innovative and competent leaders in the field of IT management.”
Courses are expected to start in September 2019, pending approval from the Higher Learning Commission. They will cover a wide variety of topics, including finance, ethics, communication, data science and cloud computing.
Admission to the program will require a bachelor’s degree with prerequisite courses in programming, database and data/communications network. Aptitude tests such as the GMAT and GRE will not be required.
The program is intended for students with a bachelor’s degree in areas including but not limited to: information systems, information technology, computer science, computer programming, business administration, engineering, mathematics and statistics.
It is also designed for people who have professional IT experience and are looking to gain business and leadership competencies.
