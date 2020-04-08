UW-La Crosse administrator gets new kidney from an old friend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jaralee Richter has a new lease on life, and an old friend to thank for it.

Richter, the assistant director of University Centers at UW-La Crosse, has been struggling with a rare autoimmune disease in which the body mistakenly attacks the kidneys and lungs.

On her worst days, Richter spent hour after hour in bed, hooked to a dialysis machine, too frail to stand. She began discussing life, death and faith with her family, in case she didn’t survive.

Then came a ray of light. Kari Treadway, a family friend of more than 20 years, had volunteered to donate one of her kidneys. As it turned out, the women were a near-perfect match.

“I just felt this huge sense of relief like, ‘Wow, I’m going to get my life back,’” says Richter, who got the news the day after Christmas. “It was such a precious gift to even dream about receiving, to think that she would do that for me. I was in awe that it was happening.”

These days, post-surgery, Richter is beginning to feel like her old self. She’s healthy enough to do most of her usual household tasks: walking the dog, preparing meals, even some light housekeeping.