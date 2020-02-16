UW-La Crosse alumna pioneers snow biking for women

“In four years, it is amazing how far racing has come — the skill level of the riders and the skill of the machines,” Riess says. “It is pretty exciting to be at the beginning of it.”

Although in movies and media, motorcyclists tend to get a bad rap, Riess says the truth is the community is close knit and helps one another. “If I get hurt, I have six people helping me pack up my motorcycle trailer,” she notes.

While simply being part of a community of snow bike riders is fun, many are drawn to compete in the sport and particularly for the chance to compete in the X Games, the premiere national race.

Riess would like to see a woman’s class added. To make that more feasible, women need more opportunities to practice and gain experience racing, she says. That’s where her group, Snow Bike Girls, comes in.

She says her UW-L experience gave her skills that have helped her have a public voice for women as the sport gains traction.

“Communication class and all the science classes where we presented research — because of that I find it easier to talk about things I’m passionate about now,” she says. “I don’t get nervous. It feels natural for me.”

Watch her ride in Wisconsin

Alumna Jackie Riess will compete at the Ram Trucks Snocross Grand Finale in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, March 21 and 22. Viewers are welcome to come see what the sport is all about. Get race details and buy tickets at: snocross.com.