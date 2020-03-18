UW-La Crosse asking students to move out of residence halls because of COVID-19; Western closing campus to public

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is implementing a plan for students living in its residence halls to move out because of COVID-19, according to a message sent to students Tuesday.

The decision follows the university's move Monday to have instruction be online for the rest of the semester.

"Our main concern, of course, is the safety and health of our students, faculty and staff, and also the safety of the community," Chancellor Joe Gow said. "We want to do everything we can to prevent or slow the spread of the coronavirus."

According to the message, students who are currently on campus should move out as soon as possible. Students who are away from campus are being asked to sign up for a time slot to move out to not only minimize the number of people in any area in a given time, but also to allow for swift move-outs.

The university is allotting two hours for each person to move out. Time slots are scheduled Thursday through Tuesday.

Students who need to stay on campus will need to submit a request to remain in the residence halls. UW-L hopes "to process these requests quickly and provide a response to your request within 24 hours."