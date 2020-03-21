UW-La Crosse assistant professor earns national award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Viswanath finds her students at UW-L excited and curious to learn about comparative perspectives of administration and policy implementation.

“This allows me to not only channelize interdisciplinary frameworks,” she says. “It also allows me to channelize my experiences of being an immigrant, an international scholar and a faculty woman of color to influence my instruction in the classroom.”

Teaching is strangely satisfying, she says. “To come in contact repeatedly with the rigidity of my student’s opinions at the beginning of the semester and, as the weeks progress, to watch their minds uncoil and develop newly found ideological tolerance to contrasting perspectives is enjoyable.”

Regina Goodnow, associate professor and chair of the UW-L Political Science and Public Administration Department, says even though Viswanath joined the department in fall 2019, she already stands out as a passionate and effective instructor who genuinely cares about student success.