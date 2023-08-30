A new school year brings new changes for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

During opening remarks for the fall semester Wednesday, Aug. 30, Chancellor Joe Gow announced he would step down at the end of the academic year and transition into a faculty role at the university.

Gow became UW-La Crosse’s 10th chancellor in February 2007, and is the longest serving active chancellor in the UW System and the second-longest serving chancellor in the school's history.

“It’s been about 17 years as your chancellor, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of that, but I want to do other things,” Gow said. He said he looks forward to spending more time with his family, and to discussing emerging media and technology with students in his communications courses.

Plans to identify and install a new chancellor will be shared at a later date, according to the university.

Gow’s tenure has been marked by sustained growth and high achievement during a complex and often unpredictable time in the world of higher education — from reduced state funding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UW-La Crosse set enrollment records while fortifying its position as one of the top midsize universities in the Midwest, even as a decline in the number of high school graduates led to dwindling college enrollment nationwide.

Through it all, in large part due to Gow’s leadership, UW-L enjoyed stability.

UW-L was the top-ranked comprehensive campus in the UW System for more than two decades — including the first 16 years of Gow’s tenure — before being promoted to a national category by the U.S. News & World Report last year.

Gow credited members of his leadership team for much of the university’s recent success.

“It (feels like) going out on the top of your game,” Gow said. “This university is so strong, and it’s because we had the wisdom to get some great vice chancellors on the team.”

UW System leaders praised Gow for his over a decade-long run as chancellor.

“As our longest-tenured chancellor, Joe Gow has left a lasting imprint on UW-La Crosse, the UW System and the state of Wisconsin,” said Karen Walsh, Board of Regents president.

“Chancellor Gow has helped create a vibrant, thriving university known for academic excellence, faculty expertise and student support," Walsh continued. "It’s a top choice for students from around the Midwest, and the Board of Regents is profoundly grateful for Joe’s leadership.”

UW System president Jay Rothman said he has appreciated Gow’s leadership, advice and counsel over the years.

“When Chancellor Gow steps down next year, he will be leaving UW-La Crosse much better off than it was when he arrived. This is a hallmark of excellent stewardship. He has provided a steady hand through challenging times and met the moment when we needed him,” Rothman said.

“I am also grateful that he has agreed to serve in the chancellor role for the full academic year, which positions us for a seamless transition as we seek a new leader for the university," he added.

Before coming to UW-La Crosse, Gow was the interim president (2006) and provost (2004-06) at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.

He also had stops at Winona State University, serving as dean of the College of Liberal Arts (2001-04), and at Alfred University in New York, serving as associate dean of Liberal Arts & Sciences (1996-2001) and director of the Communication Studies Program (1990-2001).

Gow holds two degrees from Penn State University: a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a doctoral degree in speech communication. He earned his master's in speech communication from the University of Alabama.