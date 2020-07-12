UW-La Crosse College of Business Administration names first campus fellow

Hamman’s work has appeared in Health Economics, Health Affairs and the American Journal of Public Health. She has received funding from the Social Security Administration, Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and the Steven H. Sandell Grant Program.

Hamman is a faculty research fellow at UW-Madison’s Center for Financial Security and an associate director of UW-Madison’s Retirement and Disability Research Center. She teaches courses in health economics, business research methods, and labor and managerial economics.

Funding for the fellowship is provided by 1985 CBA graduate Scott Swenson and his spouse, Cynthia Baier.

This is UW-L’s first philanthropically-funded faculty fellowship supporting the vision and recognition of business faculty who are industry-engaged. Swenson was attracted to fund the fellowship because he believes it provides the greatest return on investment for student education and career preparedness.

“I had a couple professors that were really integral in not only my success at La Crosse, but my success beyond that,” Swenson said. “One of the things that I’ve seen in the business world is that I compare a professor to a boss or a manager. A boss or a manager, a good one, can impact hundreds or thousands of people and clearly that’s the same with a professor.”