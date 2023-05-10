UW-La Crosse will celebrate nearly 1,500 seniors and 300 graduate students during spring commencement Sunday, May 14, at the La Crosse Center.

Commencement will be broken into three ceremonies throughout the day.

At 9:30 a.m. undergraduate students from the College of Business Administration and School of Education will receive diplomas.

At 12:30 p.m., undergraduate and graduate students earning associate's degrees and those from the College of Arts, Social Sciences & Humanities as well as graduate degrees will receive diplomas.

At 3:30 p.m. undergraduate students from the College of Science & Health will graduate.

Doors to the La Crosse Center will open about one hour before the start of the first ceremony.

Tickets are not necessary, but a maximum of six guests per graduating student is recommended.

- UW-La Crosse