UW-La Crosse Creative Imperatives Festival to celebrate women through the arts

UW-La Crosse’s seventh annual Creative Imperatives Festival will celebrate women in the world through the arts.
The event, presented by the UW-L School of Visual and Performing Arts, is set for Monday and Tuesday, March 2 and 3.
This year’s festival, “A Curved Lens: Celebrating Women in the World Through the Arts,” will include exhibits, workshops, presentations and performances by guest artists and by UW-L students, faculty and staff from a variety of departments.
All events are free and open to the public. However, tickets are required for the free event "Dessa in Concert with MONAKR." See additional details and the schedule below.
Monday
- A conversation with guest artist and composer Ingrid Stölzel -- 8:50 a.m. in Annett Recital Hall, Center for the Arts
- A presentation titled “Working to Harness Anger as a Creative Force in South Africa,” which focuses on artists tackling racial, feminist and post-Apartheid issues -- 11 a.m. in Room 120, Center for the Arts
- A conversation with guest artist and metalsmith Maegan Crowley -- 4 p.m. in Annett Recital Hall, Center for the Arts
- A concert by guest artist and rapper Dessa -- 7:30 p.m. in Toland Theatre, Center for the Arts; tickets can be picked up at the Center for the Arts Box Office between 1 and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tuesday
- A metalsmithing studio session with Crowley -- 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Rooms 23 and 25, Center for the Arts
- A conversation with Dessa -- 1:10 p.m. in Annett Recital Hall, Center for the Arts
- A make-your-own wearable guerilla art activity -- 2:15 p.m. in Room 203, Center for the Arts
- A musical performance and discussion titled “Blowing Their Own Horn: Women Composers in Jazz” -- 3:30 p.m. in Room 56 (band room), Center for the Arts
- A presentation by Kathy Gorman on how dancer Martha Graham revolutionized the posture of dance -- 4 p.m. in Frederick Theatre, basement of Morris Hall.
- A lecture and recital with Stolzel -- 7:30 p.m. in Annett Recital Hall, Center for the Arts. Event features UW-L faculty members Jonathan Borja (flute), Jeff Erickson (saxophone), and Mary Tollefson (piano).