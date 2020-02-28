UW-La Crosse Creative Imperatives Festival to celebrate women through the arts

UW-La Crosse’s seventh annual Creative Imperatives Festival will celebrate women in the world through the arts.

The event, presented by the UW-L School of Visual and Performing Arts, is set for Monday and Tuesday, March 2 and 3.

This year’s festival, “A Curved Lens: Celebrating Women in the World Through the Arts,” will include exhibits, workshops, presentations and performances by guest artists and by UW-L students, faculty and staff from a variety of departments.

All events are free and open to the public. However, tickets are required for the free event "Dessa in Concert with MONAKR." See additional details and the schedule below.

Monday

