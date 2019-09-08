UW-La Crosse is once again the top-ranked comprehensive campus in the UW System, according to the America’s Best Colleges rankings from U.S. News & World Report.
This is the 19th consecutive year UW-L has received that distinction. The La Crosse campus is also near the top in the magazine’s “Best Regional Universities in the Midwest” category, jumping up one spot from last year, to No. 3.
“We’re fortunate to be moving up in these prestigious rankings,” Chancellor Joe Gow said. “We are particularly pleased to see our reputation rising among comparable universities. Our faculty, staff and students do great things each day, and it’s wonderful to see that being acknowledged by U.S. News & World Report.”
The magazine named UW-L a “Best Value School” and kept in on a list of “A-Plus Schools for B Students.”
It also rated UW-L as a “Top Performer on Social Mobility,” a new category identifying how schools assist students with Pell Grants.
In the regional category, UW-L finished behind only Truman State University in Missouri and the University of Northern Iowa.
Among all private and public universities in the Midwest, UW-L came in at No. 28, up from No. 32 last year.
“I think UW-L earns strong rankings year after year because our faculty, staff and students have established such a rich tradition of continually collaborating to keep UW-L at the leading edge of academia,” Gow said. “On our campus, there is a strong sense that great things are possible because we’re always striving to do our best.”
The rankings are intended to be a thorough examination of how more than 1,400 accredited, four-year universities compare across 16 indicators of achievement. They include peer assessment, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources and alumni giving.
The complete rankings can be found at www.usnews.com/colleges.
