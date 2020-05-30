UW-La Crosse financial aid office highlights scholarship awareness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When UW-La Crosse students walk across campus, they often do a double-take when they spot the “Full-Ride” Scholarship bike.

And the unique ice cream carrier-looking bike can help them double up on their scholarship potential.

Joshua Bonnell, a scholarship coordinator in the UW-L Financial Aid Office, says the idea for the attention-grabber originated as a result of a vintage bike donation.

“We decided to repurpose it, hoping to give the bike new life and help promote campus resources,” Bonnell said.

They reached out to Wyatt Bikes of Bangor, owned by UW-L alum Wyatt Hrudka and known for assisting with special and quirky bicycle projects.

“After some back and forth, Wyatt knew our vision and jumped aboard this special project,” Bonnell says. That’s how the Scholarship Resource Center’s “Full-Ride” Scholarship bike was born.

When students are on campus, Bonnell tries to ride the bike on the campus mall as often as possible. With the lure of free snacks, he provides students resources about scholarship opportunities and financial aid.

While the free snacks do work, Bonnell has plans to eventually make the handouts an educational tool, too.