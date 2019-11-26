A fraternity at UW-La Crosse is raising money in memory of Emma Mertens, a Hartland, Wisconsin, girl who became internationally known for her love of dogs and who died of a rare cancer earlier this month.
Lambda Chi Alpha has organized an Instagram bingo event for the week of Dec. 2, with all proceeds going to the Emma Loves Dogs Foundation, which supports organizations that share Emma’s passion for helping animals.
Emma became an internet sensation last winter after her family asked people to send her letters and photos of dogs, in an attempt to lift her spirits. She received tens of thousands of responses, from all corners of the world.
“Just reading her story and social media posts, you could tell she was really passionate about the things she cared about,” said Chase Lehman, a sophomore microbiology major who is leading the fundraiser. Lehman has a personal connection to the cause -- his grandparents live next door to Emma’s family.
“They’ve met her a couple times … and she was just a really passionate young lady who was kind to everyone,” Lehman said. “They spoke about it at her funeral service, how kind she was and how it was her goal to make the people around her happy.”
Beginning Dec. 2, Lambda Chi Alpha will share online bingo cards on Instagram and Facebook. Each square on these cards corresponds with a donation ranging from $1 to 5. The goal is to black out as many bingo cards as possible.
People who are unable to give through Instagram or Facebook are encouraged to donate directly to the Emma Loves Dogs Foundation at gofundme.com/f/emma-loves-dogs-foundation/donate.
Emma was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a rare and highly aggressive brain tumor, in January.
After her story went viral on social media in February and March, the Mertens family raised more than $130,000 to help with medical bills and another $42,000 for the foundation. Not to mention the 80,000 messages and dog photos that poured in through letters and emails.
“She was pretty amazed, pretty surprised,” Emma’s father, Geoff, told the Tribune last winter. “We literally feel like the whole world is rallying around her.”
Emma’s condition worsened significantly early this month, a decline that her family shared with Emma’s thousands of followers on Facebook. She died on Nov. 17, at 8 years old.
“She fought hard ... but it was time to go home and leave the pain behind,” her family wrote. “In her final hours, she was told how much she was loved and that it was OK to go to God. She will be dearly missed.
“In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family is asking that you keep Emma’s memory alive by supporting her foundation at www.emmalovesdogs.org. Through all of this battle, all Emma wanted to do was spread kindness and help animals.”
