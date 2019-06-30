The world’s population is aging. By the end of 2019, for the first time more people will be older than 65 than age 5, according to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The trend is expected to continue with the population of seniors growing rapidly. A “silver tsunami” during the mid- to-late 2020s comes with major questions for the U.S. and countries worldwide. Among those questions: How will we meet the health needs of this aging population?
UW-La Crosse junior Hannah Brandner, who aims to become a physician who works specifically with people age 65 and older, admits that her career goal isn’t common among her peers.
“You hear of a lot of people say they are interested in working with kids, but not as much older people,” she says.
Still Brandner is making it easier for UW-L students interested in working with aging adults to connect while raising awareness about the many career paths gerontology touches.
After discussions with Ellen Rozek and Erica Srinivasan in UW-L’s Psychology Department, Brandner launched the university’s first Gerontology Club. During spring semester, the group started meeting to support one another, learn, volunteer and plan events.
“The community outreach they’ve done and the awareness they’ve brought about the importance of gerontology is wonderful,” says Srinivasan, assistant professor of psychology. “Hannah’s insights and passion for gerontology make her an ideal leader for the club.”
Srinivasan adds that the club was a needed outlet. She is impressed with what the club leaders have been able to do in such a short time and the student interest they’ve drawn. The UW-L Gerontology Club has 26 members so far and is getting involved in the community.
- The group received training from a representative at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County to become “Dementia Friends” to support people with dementia and educate others about it. Dementia Friends is a global movement with the goal of changing the way people think, act and talk about dementia. It was brought to Wisconsin by the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute.
- About half the group became “Dementia Champions,” taking additional training so they can train others to be Dementia Friends.
- The club will continue help coordinate UW-L volunteers and a pre-event space at UW-L for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Sept. 14.
- In early October, club members will organize a Careers in Aging Panel at UW-L, demonstrating the range of career options that involve working with older adults.
- Several members of the club volunteered as facilitators at a spring semester event called Aging Café where community members gathered to discuss topics related to aging. It was co-sponsored by UW-L Gerontology Emphasis, the Franciscan Spirituality Center and Jackie Yeager, a palliative care physician.
Their volunteer work helps meet community needs of an aging population while providing great experience for their career future, Brandner says. Her work outside of class complements what she is learning in gerontology-related courses through her Gerontology Emphasis.
“I think everything I learn in school is enriched by things I do outside the classroom,” she said. “It really enhances how much of an impact I can make now and will be able to make later.”
Brandner says volunteering at a nursing home and serving as a certified nursing assistant when she was a teenager inspired her to continue to work with elderly in a health-care setting in her career.
“Every older person you encounter is someone to be respected. They have lived a full life and have stories to tell and advice to give,” she says.
And working with them has made her reflect more on her own life and goals.
UW-L junior
