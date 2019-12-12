UW-La Crosse gets preliminary approval for building projects

MADISON — Construction of the second leg of the Badger Street Pedestrian Mall on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus was approved Thursday by the State Building Commission.
A portion of Badger Street has been used as a walkway since it was vacated as a city street about a decade ago, and is “slowly but surely,” being converted to pedestrian mall, Alex Roe, a UW System planner, told a commission subcommittee.
The recently constructed Student Center and the Prairie Science Center have made the former street into a busy pedestrian corridor.
The second segment repaves, landscapes and lights a 20-foot-wide path of the former street from Wimberly Hall to the Whitney Dining Center.
The first leg was built in conjunction with the construction of the Prairie Springs Science Center. The final portion will extend the mall from past the Whitney Center to 14th Street and will be included in UW-L’s request for the 2021-23 capital budget.
The mall is part of the 2005 campus master plan along with the renovation of the Whitney Dining Center and a proposed residential hall on 14th Street.
UW-L Vice Chancellor Bob Hetzel said the mall provides better pedestrian access to the campus while improving safety.
“The mall enhances campus safety by removing vehicles from the street, but more importantly it’s a lit space at night so students can move between residence halls, the science center, and other areas, in a pedestrian-friendly, aesthetic space,” he said.
Construction is expected to begin in July and be completed by next December.
The $895,100 project is funded by bookstore and vending machine revenue, Hetzel said.
The commission also approved a $2.99 million renovation of White Hall that will add fire sprinkler and fire alarm systems and ADA access to a residence hall largely unchanged since it was constructed in 1962.
“The number one concern we get from students about residence halls are the ‘gang-type’ showers. The (renovation) will address that,” Roe said.
Individual shower units will be added when the 223-bed hall closes in March for renovations expected to be completed by December 2020, according to information supplied to the commission.
Outdated and deteriorating campus housing negatively impacts student recruitment and detracts from the campus experience, Hetzel acknowledged, and said the renovations are aimed at reversing the situation.
“We know these halls are tired and must be renovated so students experience safe and comfortable surroundings,” he said.
An ADA-accessible shower and bathroom will be added to each of White Hall’s four floors.
Laux Hall was renovated in a similar style this year, the first of eight 1960s-era dormitories to be modernized.
First-year students are required to live on campus but the Legislature hasn’t approved enough bed space, creating an average of an overflow of about 1,000 students each year for the past several years, Hetzel said.
“In the last six years, we’ve had requests before the Legislature for a new residence hall. The Regents have approved but not the State Building Commission,” Hetzel said.
A $41 million, 300-bed residence hall is included the UW-L’s 2021-23 budget request and Hetzel believes the campus has a strong argument for it this time.
“We don’t have 200 or 300 students sleeping in overflow conditions but 1,000, which is not an acceptable standard. We also have a site selected and cleared on campus,” he said.
Residence hall renovations and new construction are financed by residence fees. UW-L has $2 million cash on hand for White Hall’s renovation.