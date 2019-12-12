UW-La Crosse gets preliminary approval for building projects

MADISON — Construction of the second leg of the Badger Street Pedestrian Mall on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus was approved Thursday by the State Building Commission.

A portion of Badger Street has been used as a walkway since it was vacated as a city street about a decade ago, and is “slowly but surely,” being converted to pedestrian mall, Alex Roe, a UW System planner, told a commission subcommittee.

The recently constructed Student Center and the Prairie Science Center have made the former street into a busy pedestrian corridor.

The second segment repaves, landscapes and lights a 20-foot-wide path of the former street from Wimberly Hall to the Whitney Dining Center.

The first leg was built in conjunction with the construction of the Prairie Springs Science Center. The final portion will extend the mall from past the Whitney Center to 14th Street and will be included in UW-L’s request for the 2021-23 capital budget.

The mall is part of the 2005 campus master plan along with the renovation of the Whitney Dining Center and a proposed residential hall on 14th Street.

UW-L Vice Chancellor Bob Hetzel said the mall provides better pedestrian access to the campus while improving safety.