UW-La Crosse graduates recognized

Six UW-La Crosse graduates will receive the university’s top honors for graduating students during the 2019-20 academic year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the students will be honored at a ceremony later in the year.

The awards and the recipients include:

The Murphy Awards for Academic Excellence recognizes the university’s top two graduating scholars, as chosen by the Scholarship and Awards Committee. A Murphy Foundation grant supported the creation of the awards in 1980 to recognize outstanding and exceptional scholastic ability. Top recipient Taylor Hackel will receive $1,500, while secondary recipient Kaylee Mulholland will receive $1,000.

The Jake and Janet Hoeschler Award for Excellence recognizes a College of Business Administration graduate for academic accomplishment and leadership on campus and in the community. Janet Hoeschler, a 1940 graduate, established the award in 1992 to signify a business-university partnership. Recipient Sydney Emmerich will receive $1,500.