UW-La Crosse graduates recognized

Six UW-La Crosse graduates will receive the university’s top honors for graduating students during the 2019-20 academic year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the students will be honored at a ceremony later in the year.
The awards and the recipients include:
The Murphy Awards for Academic Excellence recognizes the university’s top two graduating scholars, as chosen by the Scholarship and Awards Committee. A Murphy Foundation grant supported the creation of the awards in 1980 to recognize outstanding and exceptional scholastic ability. Top recipient Taylor Hackel will receive $1,500, while secondary recipient Kaylee Mulholland will receive $1,000.
The Jake and Janet Hoeschler Award for Excellence recognizes a College of Business Administration graduate for academic accomplishment and leadership on campus and in the community. Janet Hoeschler, a 1940 graduate, established the award in 1992 to signify a business-university partnership. Recipient Sydney Emmerich will receive $1,500.
The Strzelczyk Award in Science and Health recognizes an outstanding senior in the College of Science and Health for academic achievement, along with campus and community service. Robert, ’54, and Judy Strzelczyk, who funded many physical therapy projects and scholarships, endowed the award in 1996. Recipient Mitch Bunting will receive $1,000.
The John E. Magerus Award for the Outstanding Graduating Senior from the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities recognizes an outstanding graduate for academic accomplishments, leadership, and campus and community involvement. The award is named for Magerus, who retired in 2004 after 28 years as a professor and administrator in the college. Recipient Mark Moralez will receive $1,000.
The Rosandich Graduate Thesis Award recognizes the best graduate thesis, based on originality, impact and writing quality. The award is funded through the generosity of Thomas P. Rosandich, ’54, founding president of the U.S. Sports Academy in Daphne, Alabama. Recipient Allison Zank will receive $1,000.
