UW-La Crosse helps area students through Friendly Finding Aid

Her goal was to provide for students who may get only one trip to the archives the information they needed to efficiently find documents with a compelling narrative.

But Stovey also recognized the opportunity to begin a high-impact practice in her own classes on campus.

Many of the skills undergraduate history majors and minors learn in the gateway course, HIS 200, Historiography and Historical Methods, aligned with the needs of National History Day. The result: the National History Day in Wisconsin Friendly Finding Aid website.

Finding aids are the organizational key to primary collections, a road map researchers use when reviewing a collection.

Identifying primary sources is a first step, but finding aids are often geared toward older advanced scholars, as well as those with more time to spend in the archives.

Friendly Finding Aid website, therefore, is a friendlier version of a traditional finding aid, Stovey says, because it directs students to documents they need to follow for a given narrative.

As a semester-long project, HIS 200 students review and contextualize a collection of their choosing.