UW-La Crosse helps area students through Friendly Finding Aid

Every year, area middle and high school students get excited about creating history projects for National History Day, a nationwide academic program and contest whose Wisconsin regional event is held each March at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Students are required to use primary documents for their projects, so during the research process teachers encourage work at local archives, a new experience for many. But problems arise.
Despite school field trips to UW-L and other area archives, students struggle to locate and navigate sources. Time is of the essence, and often finding and understanding primary sources takes more time than the young scholars have.
Parents and older siblings can sometimes help with additional trips to archives and research guidance, but not every student has that option.
Patricia Stovey, assistant professor of history and Southwestern Wisconsin Regional coordinator of National History Day, notes that as the contest tiers advance — through school, regional, state and national — the demographic mix of students competing looks less and less like the schools and communities the students represent.
Beginning in 2013, Stovey sought out area NHD teachers to address this problem and make UW-L’s Western Regional Contest a celebration of area talent.
Her goal was to provide for students who may get only one trip to the archives the information they needed to efficiently find documents with a compelling narrative.
But Stovey also recognized the opportunity to begin a high-impact practice in her own classes on campus.
Many of the skills undergraduate history majors and minors learn in the gateway course, HIS 200, Historiography and Historical Methods, aligned with the needs of National History Day. The result: the National History Day in Wisconsin Friendly Finding Aid website.
Finding aids are the organizational key to primary collections, a road map researchers use when reviewing a collection.
Identifying primary sources is a first step, but finding aids are often geared toward older advanced scholars, as well as those with more time to spend in the archives.
Friendly Finding Aid website, therefore, is a friendlier version of a traditional finding aid, Stovey says, because it directs students to documents they need to follow for a given narrative.
As a semester-long project, HIS 200 students review and contextualize a collection of their choosing.
They find a narrative, or limited number of narratives, then communicate their findings to a younger scholar. Ultimately, the Friendly Finding Aid website improves the discoverability and usability of primary sources for middle and high school National History Day students while giving undergraduates an authentic audience for their work.
Collaboration is at the heart of the Friendly Finding Aid. In addition to NHD teachers, Stovey also reached out to Laura Godden, historian and archivist in Murphy Library Special Collections and Area Research Center. They, along with an Eagle Apprentice and another UW-L student (funded through a CASSH Small Grant), created a prototype website.
In fall 2015, Stovey piloted the first semester of Friendly Finding Aid research in HIS 200.
Her students wrote collection reviews and received feedback on their work from NHD teachers and students. Then in 2016, Stovey earned a $10,000 Wisconsin Humanities Council Grant to hire a local agency to create a website.
Since then, numerous semesters of HIS 200 students — taught by Stovey, Tiffany Trimmer and John Grider — have learned the research process and published their work on the site.
The idea for a friendly, historical finding site is innovative, Godden says. “As far as I know, the FFA is a unique idea,” she says. “I personally don’t know of any other archives that create finding aids specially tailored for younger scholars in middle and high school.”
Godden says the website has made a big difference. “Without the FFA, the students might otherwise never discover that these primary sources exist,” she notes.
Stovey’s work with the Friendly Finding Aid website has continued. In spring 2018, a UW-L Margins of Excellence grant allowed her class to travel to the UW-Platteville ARC to create Friendly Finding Aid guides for NHD students there.
Additionally, research that Stovey and Trimmer did using the Friendly Finding Aid website and HIS 200 will soon be published in the “Journal of the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning.”
While COVID-19 stopped this year’s NHD competitions on campus, Godden says the research and findings middle and high school students complete — online and in the library — are long-lasting. She remembers a student who discovered a letter penned by Susan B. Anthony.
“This student could not contain her excitement, let out a loud shriek of pure joy, and then elatedly remarked that she could not believe she was touching something that Anthony held in her hand over one-hundred years prior,” Godden recalls. “There is just no other way for students to experience moments like this without visiting an archive.”
Find more information at www.friendlyfindingaid.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!