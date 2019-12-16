UW-La Crosse holds end-of-semester food drive

As most UW-La Crosse students leave campus for winter break, UW-L staff and students are coordinating an End of the Semester Food Drive to collect nonperishable food items.

Students can donate food they might not want to keep in their room over break by placing the items in labeled boxes in each of the residence halls.

All of the food will go to the UW-L Campus Food Pantry, which has seen an increase in usage in recent years. The pantry was used more than 4,000 times last school year, compared to 1,600 times in 2016-17.

“It is a great way for students to give on campus if they have food that they do not want anymore,” said Kelsi Grubisich, UW-L civic engagement and leadership coordinator.

Food drives throughout the year help supply the pantry, which is located in the COVE in the Student Union.

Drives in campus residence halls are organized at the end of each semester, in addition to monthly competitions in 11 departments across campus.

This fall, staff added two new food drives, a Halloween Food Drive in Wimberly Hall and the Fill the Truck Event at Hoeschler Tower.