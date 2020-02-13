UW-La Crosse leaders talk strengths, weaknesses of sexual misconduct policies

UW Shared Services, which conducted a second investigation with additional interviews and evidence, concluded that Bean’s allegations were credible.

Asked Wednesday why the two investigations reached different conclusions, despite consistent statements from Bean, Gow noted the difficulty of establishing guilt when one person’s story is pitted against another’s.

“The initial complaint and what we saw in the (second) report, there’s a lot more,” Gow said. “The fact of the matter is: The original allegation was investigated and couldn’t be corroborated. Then, when it was publicized, that brought many more people forward that our investigators had no way to know who they were. That was very helpful.”

The panel also underscored UW-L’s efforts to support and frequently communicate with students who have reported misconduct.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bean has said that she waited several weeks for an update on her case — a breakdown school officials blamed on poor internal communication.

Kara Ostlund, the assistant dean of students, said the Title IX team recently established a goal of updating students who have filed a report at least once a week.

However, she said, investigations will still be slow to unfold.