Longtime local TV anchor Lisa Klein has been named the community relations coordinator for UW-La Crosse.
Klein, who earned a bachelor’s in mass communications from UW-L in 1997, will begin her new role Aug. 1. She has more than 20 years of experience at WKBT-TV in La Crosse, serving in a variety of roles including reporter, anchor, producer and education reporter. Klein also spent a year as the director of public information at Winona State University.
“She is well known and respected in the community and region and is very excited to help the university extend partnerships in her new role,” said Chancellor Joe Gow.
The community relations coordinator position was created as part of the university’s “Sustaining Excellence” strategic plan, as a way to help the campus strengthen relationships in the community.
Klein bested a field of nearly 60 applicants.
