UW-La Crosse on high alert amid global coronavirus outbreak

UW-La Crosse is taking added precautions to ensure that students and staff are safe from the coronavirus, especially given the university’s ties to the Chinese city at the heart of the outbreak.

Abby Deyo, director of UW-L’s Student Health Center, said her department has consulted with students and staff who recently were out of the country, and determined that none of them are showing symptoms of the virus.

While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin, the state health department has announced that six patients are receiving further testing.

The virus, which has been linked to meat and seafood markets in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 100 people in the country and sickened thousands more worldwide. There are several confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, the nearest in Chicago.