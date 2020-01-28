UW-La Crosse on high alert amid global coronavirus outbreak

UW-La Crosse is taking added precautions to ensure that students and staff are safe from the coronavirus, especially given the university’s ties to the Chinese city at the heart of the outbreak.
Abby Deyo, director of UW-L’s Student Health Center, said her department has consulted with students and staff who recently were out of the country, and determined that none of them are showing symptoms of the virus.
While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin, the state health department has announced that six patients are receiving further testing.
The virus, which has been linked to meat and seafood markets in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 100 people in the country and sickened thousands more worldwide. There are several confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, the nearest in Chicago.
“I think there’s a pretty heightened awareness that is appropriate for the situation we’re in, because we want to stay on top of it,” Deyo said Tuesday, the second day of the spring semester. “There is concern because we do have a number of students, staff and faculty who traveled over the (holiday) break.”
In a message to campus last week, Deyo provided general information about the virus and directed anyone with symptoms — fever, coughing, difficulty breathing and others — to make a doctor’s appointment.
While knowledge of the coronavirus is limited, she said, people should employ the same preventative measures that help prevent the spread of flu: washing hands, covering mouth while coughing or sneezing, staying home if sick.
“It’s a fluid situation,” Deyo said. “We’ll be watching the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization for more or different information.”
UW-L is being particularly careful, officials say, because of its student exchange partnership with South Central University for Nationalities in Wuhan.
Emelee Volden, director of international education and engagement at UW-L, said the university is hosting about 20 Wuhan students this semester. One UW-L student is studying abroad in Wuhan.
The La Crosse campus also hosts students from several other countries with confirmed cases of the virus: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam.
Volden said that, while her department does not track where students and staff travel internationally, it did work closely with the Student Health Center to identify students who might have been at risk of infection.
“There’s been proactive messaging from the health center,” Volden said, “and we’ve been encouraging students to follow those instructions and reassuring them that they are welcome and supported here.”
UW-L officials fear that the coronavirus will have harmful effects on campus even if it never infects a healthy body in La Crosse.
The attention and negative feelings generated by the outbreak, they say, could dissuade future international students from coming here.
A dip in Chinese enrollment would be a major blow to UW-L, where nearly half of the international students are from China, and where overall international enrollment has been steadily falling for years.
“I do think it could” hurt enrollment, Volden said. “Hopefully our students’ experience on campus won’t change because of the perceived reactions and response to the outbreak. From our office’s perspective, that’s a hard thing to manage.”
