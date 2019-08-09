UW-La Crosse is primed for another year of near-record freshman enrollment, and another year of wishing it had more room.
Of the university’s 3,300 on-campus residents last school year, 156 lived in overflow housing. And while residence life officials have worked to reduce overflow through better planning, it’s likely that dozens of students will once again find themselves in close quarters this fall.
“It’s not ideal, and it’s not something we hope for,” said Lisa Weston, assistant director of residence life. “We definitely hear from people who are frustrated, because it’s not how they pictured their first year in college. And we don’t blame them for being frustrated.”
The solution, officials say, isn’t as simple as lowering enrollment.
UW schools have been under a tuition freeze since 2013, and to make financial ends meet, UW-L has been admitting more freshmen. Last fall, the university welcomed 2,178 first-year students -- 78 more than its target and 53 more than its previous record.
“Our goal is to have our residence halls full, because that keeps costs low for students,” Weston said. “We want them to be full, but not overfull, and that’s a tricky thing.”
Starting with resident assistants and football players, students begin trickling back to campus next week. Freshmen will begin moving in Aug. 30.
With few exceptions, UW-L freshmen are required to live on campus, and hundreds of sophomores return for a second year in the residence halls.
Because sophomores make their living arrangements before freshman enrollment is finalized, the university often accepts more students than its residence halls were built for.
The overflow students live in groups of three in rooms intended for two, or in study rooms that have been converted into living space.
While the arrangements are far from ideal, university officials insist they have little to no effect on students’ academic performance or quality of life.
Weston said that overflow students’ grade-point average and overall satisfaction with living on campus are no lower than that of other students. They also are no more likely to transfer to another school.
Still, university officials acknowledge that overcrowding is a problem.
To keep this year’s overflow in check, Tony Hansen, coordinator for occupancy and outreach, has been working to better estimate how many students UW-L can accept into the dorms.
“The challenge is knowing how many we can accept, because some will change their mind and live somewhere else, and some will end up transferring,” Hansen said. “As time goes by and we have more numbers to work with, we’ll get better and better at predicting that.”
But that’s not the only possible solution.
In each of the past two budget cycles, UW-L sought permission to build a residence hall meant to absorb the students living in overflow. The project would require no state dollars, relying instead on room-and-board funds.
But this summer, the residence hall didn’t even get a vote in the Legislature, because Gov. Tony Evers pulled the item from his budget proposal to lawmakers.
UW-L Chancellor Joe Gow pointed to extensive borrowing across the UW System as the reason for the plan's failure.
“Collectively, if every campus got a residence hall, you’d be borrowing a lot of money,” he said. “People are also looking at demographic trends that show the growth in high school graduates won’t be as strong moving forward.
“But we think UW-L is a special case. We feel it would be a wise investment.”
Weston said a new residence hall will be even more critical in the coming years, as the university renovates its existing dorms, displacing the students who live there.
Work on O. White Hall, which houses 220 students, will begin this winter. Coate and Sanford halls, which house 650 students between them, are also set to be renovated.
“Students love living on campus,” Weston said. “If we had a whole new residence hall, we’d have plenty of demand for it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.