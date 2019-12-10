UW-La Crosse professor at center of sexual misconduct allegations resigns

A University of Wisconsin-La Crosse professor who was accused by a student of sexual misconduct has decided to resign rather than face possible dismissal, Chancellor Joe Gow announced Tuesday.

Joel Elgin, former chair of the art department, has been on leave since September.

In a message to campus Tuesday, Gow wrote: “Rather than respond to a recently-completed investigative report into sexual harassment allegations, Elgin has indicated he is leaving UW-L. I had scheduled a meeting earlier today to provide Elgin his legally required opportunity to respond to the conclusions in the investigative report. Through his attorney, Elgin cancelled our meeting. He received a copy of the investigative report on Friday, November 22nd, and the meeting he declined earlier today would have been his opportunity to tell his side of the story.

“I am eager to share the investigative report with you. I found it to be thorough and compelling enough to move the process of dismissing a faculty member to its next phase. I ﬁrmly believe the testimony of the individuals interviewed by the investigators and I thank them for their courage in coming forward to tell us about their experiences with Professor Elgin. On behalf of our university, l apologize to them for what they have been subject(ed) to.