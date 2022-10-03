UW-La Crosse re-names arts center for Ho-Chunk artist and teacher Truman Lowe

"UEE" isn't a recognized academic title, but Tonia Lowe said it fits her father, Truman Lowe.

"He became the ultimate education encourager — UEE," Lowe said.

Lowe's gift of encouragement and his accomplishments as a internationally renowned artist and teacher were celebrated Monday as the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse dedicated the Truman T. Lowe Center for the Arts in his honor. It is the first building on the UW-La Crosse campus to be named after a person of color.

Lowe graduated from UW-La Crosse in 1969 and earned his master's degree in fine arts at UW-Madison in 1973. He remained on the Madison campus for the next 30 years as a professor of art, where he served as department chair for three years. He also curated art for the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian from 2000-08. His art was exhibited worldwide prior to his death in 2019.

But his path through college wasn't an easy one. He was raised on a Ho-Chunk mission in Black River Falls and was the first in his family to attend college. It took him seven years to complete his bachelor's degree as he overcame financial and cultural challenges.

"What really got him through was all the words of encouragement from family and friends and professors," Tonia Lowe said. "He took that lesson of how encouraging words are essential to get through college and turned it into a super power."

Lowe's wife of 53 years, Nancy, said her husband valued education and the positive impact it can have on the Native American students.

"I called him 'the pusher — the education pusher,'" she said. "If he was talking to somebody, he always managed to get that in ... I have heard from so many people who told me how Truman influenced their lives, and it was heartwarming."

Jo Ortel, a Beloit College art professor who authored a biography on Lowe, said he was primarily a wood artist but also ventured into metal sculpture. She described his art as "elegant, minimalist work."

She said Lowe maintained a sense of perspective about himself and his work.

"Truman was very soft-spoken, unassuming and modest," Ortel said. "He didn't take himself too seriously ... he was a sculptor, but if you ask him what he did, he would often would like to say, 'I make sawdust.' Sometimes he conceded he made very good sawdust."

UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow said Lowe "made art that honors his heritage and the woodland environment of this region."

While teaching at UW-Madison, Lowe maintained ties to the La Crosse campus. He returned many times to the area and served on the UW-La Crosse Foundation Board of Directors.

Tonia Lowe said it's important that Native American students at UW-La Crosse will now walk past a building that honors a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

"Representation matters," she said. "If you're a Native student coming on to campus and you see a center of the arts that's named after a Ho-Chunk artist and educator, the university is basically saying, 'We see you and we believe in you.'"