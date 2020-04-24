UW-La Crosse senior Lilli Minor named National Student Employee of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lilli Minor’s resume is getting a major boost — just in time for graduation.

Minor, a UW-La Crosse senior studying public health and community health education, has been named the National Student Employee of the Year for her work as a peer health advocate.

The distinction was handed down this week by the National Student Employment Association, which fields nominations from across the country as it works to identify the most outstanding student employee.

“My initial reaction was just shock and pride,” said Minor, a native of Hartford, Wis. “This job has been my favorite part of my college life, and to be recognized for the work that I do helping others is incredible. It feels surreal to be graduating soon and to end my time at UW-L in such a positive way.”

As a peer health advocate, Minor educates the campus community about health topics including drug use, sexual health and mental health. She and other advocates create programs, workshops and presentations that promote student health, and work with a number of on-campus and off-campus organizations to boost awareness of key issues.

The same passion that drew Minor to the job two years ago, she says, continues to inspire her.