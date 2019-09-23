UW-La Crosse’s student body is larger and more diverse than it has ever been, according to enrollment numbers released Monday.
The university set a record for overall enrollment for the second year in a row, with the number climbing from 10,569 to 10,580. The bump is in large part due to this year’s freshman class of 2,194, which also is a record.
Additionally, for the first time in school history, UW-L reports that students of color comprise 10% of the student body. They made up 9.7% last school year.
“Both the diversity and the size of our enrollment are outstanding,” Chancellor Joe Gow said. “They demonstrate that our recruiting and retention efforts are succeeding. Clearly, our staff and faculty are wonderfully student-centered.” The growth comes even as college enrollment is falling around the country, thanks to declining birth rates. The number of college students in the United States has decreased by roughly 1.5% each of the past three years, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
While UW-L has been willing to admit more students in recent years, to generate more revenue amid a tuition freeze, its solid reputation has also played a role, officials said.
“UW-L is seen as a very strong campus here in the Midwest,” said Corey Sjoquist, UW-L’s director of admissions. “It is a combination of our faculty, academic programs, facilities and the great student support that really attracts students to our campus.”
Sjoquist and Gow also point to the university’s consistently high marks in U.S. News & World Report, which ranked UW-L the No. 3 public regional university in the Midwest this year. The magazine also ranked UW-L the top comprehensive campus in the UW System.
