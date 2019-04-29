Gov. Tony Evers has announced three appointments to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, including a student from UW-La Crosse.
Olivia Woodmansee, a mathematics and English double-major at UW-L, was tapped Monday for a two-year term.
She is a sophomore, according to a bio on the school’s website, and is in her first year as a student senator representing UW-L’s College of Science and Health.
Meanwhile, Evers appointed Karen Walsh of Madison and Edmund Manydeeds III of Eau Claire for respective seven-year terms.
Walsh, who spent 20 years in various roles at UW-Madison, serves as the director of a family foundation dedicated to advancing human and animal health and welfare.
Manydeeds, who has a bachelor’s degree from UW-Superior and a law degree from UW-Madison, was a regent from 2010 to 2017.
Woodmansee will take the seat of student regent Ryan Ring, while Walsh and Manydeeds will replace John Robert Behling and Regina Millner, who were appointed by Gov. Scott Walker in 2012.
These are Evers' first appointments to the Board of Regents, an 18-member body that oversees the 13 universities and 13 branch campuses in the UW System.
