The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s prohibition on plastic straws has reduced the school’s waste output and pushed the campus to be more environmentally conscious, student leaders say.
Last October, UW-L students resoundingly approved a referendum banning plastic straws at all campus dining locations, part of a national trend in which communities are phasing out single-use plastics.
The UW-L referendum, put forth by the Student Association, passed with 93 percent of the vote.
“It’s great for those of us who are sustainability-minded … and want to make a very small step in the right direction,” said Haley Jurecki, vice president of the student association. “Maybe we can convince our friends and family that they really don’t need a straw. Maybe it’s a convenience you can go without.”
Proponents of the ban say it has already made an impact. More and more UW-L students carry reusable straws, often made of stainless steel, and the campus is now considering eliminating or cutting back on plastic bags.
It is not a strict ban, and plastic straws do not rise to the level of contraband.
Campus restaurants continue to stock plastic straws for people with disabilities or temperature sensitivities, and places that serve smoothies cling to the plastic straw, too.
“We’re still working out the kinks,” Jurecki said. “We’re still figuring out what will be a feasible substitute.”
Experts say the United States uses as many as 500 million plastic straws each day, and that billions of them litter the world’s beaches and oceans. Plastic straws, however, make up a minute sliver of the world’s plastic waste.
Larry Ringgenberg, director of university centers at UW-L, said the school has ordered 5,000 fewer plastic straws than it typically does over the course of a school year, although it’s hard to measure the ban’s true impact. Trash that is deposited into UW-L’s green waste dumpsters, including plastic, is taken to an Xcel Energy plant that converts it into energy.
Still, Ringgenberg said, people who do not need plastic straws might as well go without them.
“One thing I’ve noticed is there’s very few people who feel that they miss their straw,” he said. “Minimal people are asking for straws, and it’s been pretty well accepted and everything.”
La Crosse was the first campus in the UW System to ban plastic straws, although the school has plenty of company around Wisconsin and across the country.
Marquette University does not allow plastic straws, nor does the Milwaukee Bucks’ new arena, Fiserv Forum.
The city of Seattle bans the use of not only plastic straws but also plastic utensils, and a handful of states — including California and Oregon — have considered banning straws.
While admitting that UW-L’s ban is a small, partly symbolic thing, Ringgenberg said it is nevertheless worthwhile. He and Jurecki agree that it is better than doing nothing.
“Saving 5,000 straws at UW-L probably won’t save the world,” Ringgenberg said. “But as students or community members, it’s important for us to be conscious of what we’re doing with our world. Maybe small things do matter.”
Majoring in minor matters. I noticed the waste is "converted into energy". I guess that sounds more virtuous than saying "the waste is burned". But then this article is really all about virtue signaling.
Higher learning..
