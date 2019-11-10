A collaborative effort between Gundersen Health System and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student volunteers is helping parents in the Coulee Region raise healthy and resilient children.
More than 100 UW-L students since fall 2013 have played a key role in helping to keep Gundersen’s parent programming running strong by providing the child programming that runs alongside the parent programs, says Jeff Reiland, a child and family therapist at Gundersen. He is also an adjunct instructor in UW-L’s physician assistant program and the Psychology Department.
“This is a remarkable collaborative effort between one of our medical facilities and UW-L,” Reiland says. “Students in these programs dedicate over 2,000 volunteer hours each year.”
Those two eight-week Gundersen parent programs include Parents Raising Resilient Children and Triple P. They aim to provide participants with parenting skills grounded in child development theory and improve the quality of interaction between parent and child.
Given the recent understanding of early life trauma and adversity on developing children, parenting programs have become more important than ever, Reiland says. Yet, the high cost of child care can be a barrier for parents being able to make an eight-week commitment to a program. The child programming eliminates that barrier.
“The (child) programs also go a step further by helping children learn social and emotional skills during their time with the students while their parents are also learning,” he explains. “Some parents have even shared that they were inspired from watching our student interns interact with their children.”
While students’ volunteer contributions are a win for Gundersen, students can build on what they are learning in the classroom about adverse childhood experiences research by becoming a part of prevention and early intervention strategies to reduce risks from ACEs, Reiland says.
“We are in essence, helping parents increase protective factors for their children,” he said.
In any given semester, about 20 UW-L students are not only providing the child programming, but also developing it.
The programming is centered on themes such as emotion recognition and regulation, kindness, friendship and problem solving. Each program has a weekly themed curriculum that introduces skills through non-competitive, non-violent and cooperative play, activity, games, crafts and story.
“Our Children’s Program Companion manual has been shared around the world in other ACT-RSK programs that are looking for ways to enhance their own children’s program,” Reiland says.
Most parents say the children’s program was critical in their decision to attend the parent programming, he said.
“The more parents participate and learn, the more they realize how common it is to be frustrated as parent. The most gratifying feedback that I hear from parents when they graduate is that they learned so much by listening to other parents and they no longer felt alone,” Reiland says. “They saw their relationships with their children improve over the short eight-week program just by changing their own approach to parenting.”
