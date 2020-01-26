UW-La Crosse students aid patients with neurologic disorders

Individuals signed up for the program then meet with the students on Mondays and Wednesdays to work through those activities. John Greany, UW-L associate professor, says the experience has set UW-L students apart from others.

“When they’re out on their internships, their clinical instructors say they stand apart because they’ve had all these opportunities to practice,” Greany says.

But it’s not only the students who are benefiting. Greany says 95 percent of the program’s clients improve in each training area during the program.

Erickson says the few hours a week he spends in EXPAND have been the difference between being in a nursing home and living in his own home.

“I can still function. I can still drive my own car safely,” Erickson says. “My life is a lot better. I’m a firm believer in EXPAND.”

EXPAND is a course under UW-L’s Doctorate of Physical Therapy program.

While it is free for community members, it is only available by referral and carries limited availability based on the number of students and supervisors involved each semester.