UW-La Crosse students aid patients with neurologic disorders

Throughout the fall 2018 semester, Ronald Erickson spent a few hours every Monday and Wednesday at the Health Science Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse boxing, dancing and fighting a progressive disease.
Erickson lives with Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that impacts mobility.
According to Gundersen Health System, it impacts 1-3% of people older than 50. While Erickson understands there’s no cure “or pill that’s going to slow it down,” he also says “exercise has been a big help” in curbing its progression.
Erickson first realized this after a referral to UW-L and its Exercise Program for Adults with Neurologic Disorders.
The EXPAND program pairs physical therapy doctors in-training with community members who have neurological disorders. Students plan and execute programming to help alleviate client’s symptoms — giving them real-world experience before getting internships and jobs off campus.
“It’s like having your first client,” says UW-L student Kirstin Klemp, who worked with Erickson during the fall semester. “We get the freedom to plan, to use what we’ve learned so far. At the same time, those people are getting somebody who they can consistently work with and get some training.”
During the semester-long program, students develop aerobic, resistance and balance-coordination training activities specific to their clients.
Individuals signed up for the program then meet with the students on Mondays and Wednesdays to work through those activities. John Greany, UW-L associate professor, says the experience has set UW-L students apart from others.
“When they’re out on their internships, their clinical instructors say they stand apart because they’ve had all these opportunities to practice,” Greany says.
But it’s not only the students who are benefiting. Greany says 95 percent of the program’s clients improve in each training area during the program.
Erickson says the few hours a week he spends in EXPAND have been the difference between being in a nursing home and living in his own home.
“I can still function. I can still drive my own car safely,” Erickson says. “My life is a lot better. I’m a firm believer in EXPAND.”
EXPAND is a course under UW-L’s Doctorate of Physical Therapy program.
While it is free for community members, it is only available by referral and carries limited availability based on the number of students and supervisors involved each semester.
Since its inception, both clients and their families have donated dollars to the program to establish student scholarship opportunities. Greany says this is the best way for someone who feels inclined to help to do so.
“It’s a concern that the student is not trying to find jobs on the side while they’re trying to go to school,” Greany says. “These are our future family members they’re going to work with. We want to make sure they’re focusing on their education.”
To make a donation, visit the UW-L Foundation. For more information on EXPAND and UW-L’s graduate physical therapy program, visit the university’s physical therapy website.