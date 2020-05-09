UW-La Crosse students collaborate with city on victory garden project

Through a partnership with the city and GROW La Crosse, the students continued their research this spring, with victory gardens as the new focus.

Studying similar projects across the Midwest, the pair found that the success of community gardens is largely dependent on buy-in from local officials.

City involvement in planning, maintaining and funding the gardens … “all of these things play into how successful community gardens are at providing food for local residents, bringing neighborhoods together and creating greenspace in an urban or suburban environment,” said Rampolla, a senior studying biology. “I’m glad that our research will have an immediate impact, especially because this is something that La Crosse wants and needs in a time of such uncertainty.”

The initial plan calls for 32-foot-by-50-foot gardens to be built at four locations: Aptiv Inc. (3000 South Ave.), Kane Street Community Garden (804 Kane St.), City Hall (400 La Crosse St.) and Hogan Administrative Center (807 East Ave. S.).