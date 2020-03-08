UW-La Crosse students trace the path of Martin Luther King Jr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The group also experienced Whitney Plantation outside New Orleans. The grounds are extraordinary because they are one of the first plantation museums in the southern U.S. that tells the story of the plantation and slavery from the perspective of those enslaved on the plantation until 1865.

“Students come back from the trip transformed and with a greater appreciation of the many well-known and lesser-known women and men who challenged white supremacy and racism during this critical moment in our nation’s history,” Breaux says. Many of the activists in the movement were the same age of current students when they risked their lives protesting for rights.

“Different students take away different messages, information and knowledge from the trip,” Breaux said. “Some are surprised to see that some southern whites continue to fight against civil and equal rights to this day.”

Selma suffered and continues to live in the aftermath of middle-class white flight, Breaux says.

“Many of the Civil Rights activists still bear the physical scars of being beaten by police, state troopers and pro-segregationist whites,” he said. “Some students are emotionally overwhelmed by the entire experience and others vow to become more politically active by the trip’s end.”