More than 1,700 students will walk the stage for UW-La Crosse’s spring commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 12, at the La Crosse Center.
Two ceremonies are planned, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
The 10 a.m. ceremony will include the College of Business Administration; the College of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities; and the School of Education (including early childhood-middle childhood; middle childhood-early adolescence; secondary teacher education preparation [English, history and social studies]; world language education; art education and music education).
The 2 p.m. ceremony will include the College of Science and Health and the School of Education (including secondary teacher education preparation [math, biology, chemistry and physics]; physical education teacher education and school health education).
Doors to the La Crosse Center open at 8:30 a.m. for the morning ceremony and at 12:30 p.m. for the afternoon ceremony.
For more information, visit the UW-L commencement website at www.uwlax.edu/commencement.
