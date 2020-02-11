UW-La Crosse to hold forum on sexual misconduct policies

Kendra Whelan, a senior who led the push for a forum by protesting at Hoeschler Tower, said all students stand to benefit from knowing these policies, from knowing their rights.

But she also hopes Wednesday’s forum will double as a discussion of what UW-L can do differently to ensure that future misconduct cases are better handled, or that they never happen in the first place.

“I’m excited to see what they’re planning on doing and to what extent they’re willing to listen to students,” Whelan said. “What are the concrete tasks this administration will implement to prevent this from happening in the future? Are they going to make changes in the hiring process? Are they going to increase funding for prevention on campus?”

Arain said Monday that there will be no “fundamental changes” to UW-L’s sexual misconduct policies. Instead, he said, the university is making subtle changes, such as giving students who have filed a complaint more frequent updates about their case.