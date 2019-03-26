The public is invited to enjoy food and entertainment from around the world next week during the International Banquet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
The annual banquet will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, in the Union Bluffs Ballroom inside UW-L’s Student Union. Tickets can be purchased at uwlax.edu/conted/international-banquet/purchase-tickets/ or by calling 608-785-8877.
An internationally themed buffet will include salads, entrees and desserts from different corners of the world: the United Kingdom, Denmark, China, Jordan, Iran, Ghana. A variety of meat and vegetarian options will be available.
Attendees will also share their cultures through traditional songs and dances.
In its 54th year, the International Banquet is organized by UW-L International Engagement and Education.
Before the banquet, Robert Jecklin, a health education professor, will present “Azerbaijan: Human Health in the Land of Fire,” from 4 to 5 p.m. in room 3130 of the Student Union. Jecklin traveled to Azerbaijan in spring 2018 as part of the U.S. Fulbright Scholarship Program.
Then, from 5 to 6 p.m., attendees can learn about connections between the La Crosse area and the rest of the world through a poster display in the Bluffs Foyer of the Student Union.
The display will include stories and projects by UW-L international students, study abroad students, faculty and community members.
