UW-La Crosse to hold virtual commencement May 16
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse will hold a "Couch Commencement" May 16 to recognize the more than 1,700 graduating seniors on the day they would have been walking across the stage at the La Crosse Center if COVID-19 hadn't kept everyone home.

UW-L’s first virtual “Couch Commencement” will go online at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at www.uwlax.edu/celebrate/commencement. The site will contain a short message from Chancellor Joe Gow and others, along with photos and written messages of encouragement from the graduates.

An in-person ceremony on campus has been rescheduled for Aug. 22, health and safety restrictions permitting.

On April 28, students planning to participate in spring ceremonies were asked to “sign the yearbook” for the online commencement. They were encouraged to upload an image — wearing UW-L gear or a graduation cap was encouraged — and provide words of encouragement to family, professors or friends. The university also offered UW-L frames, filters and stickers for Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat for graduates to share their graduation pride.

Graduates who have not yet provided their online commencement information have until Tuesday, May 12, to submit details at https://share.uwlax.edu/celebration.

The university will honor nine ROTC students the next day, May 17. 

The students will be commissioned during a special virtual ceremony beginning via Zoom at 9 a.m. Instead of one mass commissioning, each student will be commissioned individually in a personal 30-minute ceremony with parents, siblings, grandparents and others close. For more information, contact the Military Science Department Chair Lt. Col. Erik Archer at earcher@uwlax.edu.

