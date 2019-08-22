The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Alumni Association will honor six alumni next month for their distinguished service and successful careers.
The alumni will return to campus on Sept. 20 to speak with students and participate in a panel discussion at 2 p.m. in Strzelczyk Great Hall, Cleary Alumni & Friends Center. The event is free and open to all.
The Alumni Awards Brunch and Ceremony is planned for 9 a.m. Sept. 21 in the Bluffs Room of the UW-L Student Union. Tickets are $25 per person and can be ordered through the Alumni Association at 608-785-8489, or at www.uwlax.edu/alumni/events/alumni-awards.
This year’s honorees are:
Maurice O. Graff Distinguished Alumni Award
Sharon Weston Broome is 1978 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication. She is the mayor-president of the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish. She's also a former Louisiana state senator and state representative, and the first woman to hold pro-tempore positions in each house.
Lynda Kohler is a 1983 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in recreation leadership. She is president and CEO of SHARP Literacy, a nonprofit education organization, and former president of Ronald McDonald House Charities and executive at Midwest Airlines.
Rada Distinguished Alumni Award
Sulaimon “Wale” Elegbede is a 2005 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in information systems. He is the director of strategy management services in the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn., and founding board member of the La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network, which seeks to curb anti-Muslim sentiment.
Corey Sjoquist is a 1996 and 2003 graduate, with bachelor’s degree in mass communications and master’s degree in college student development and administration. He is the director of the UW-L admissions office, where he has worked since 1996, and college admissions counselor in the Wisconsin.
Parker Distinguished Multicultural Alumni Award
Angela Kellogg is a 1992 graduate, with a master’s degree in college student personnel. She is the senior academic planner for the Office of Student Success at UW System Administration, student services administrator, and advocate for diversity and inclusion.
Burt and Norma Altman Teacher Education Award
Pamela (Brickey) Kalafut is a 1977 graduate, with a bachelor’s degree in art education. She has been a high school teacher, mentor and student activities director at Central High School in Hinsdale, Ill., for 34 years. She is a retiree serving as a substitute teacher in the Avery Coonley School in Downers Grove, Ill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.