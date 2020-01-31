UW-La Crosse to host Entrepreneurial Training Program

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse will offer an Entrepreneurial Training Program beginning in March.

The eight-session program is intended for those looking to start their own business or improve their sales and profits.

Participants will learn how to appeal to more customers, develop an investment-ready business plan and use time and money more wisely.

The course will also provide answers to many questions new business owners face, including, “Will people actually buy my product or service?”

The first session is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, at UW-L. Sessions will run most Tuesday evenings through April.

The cost to attend all eight sessions is $1,000, although grant funding is available. For more information and to register, visit www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events and click on the Entrepreneurial Training Program link.

A free introduction to the program will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in 124 Wimberly Hall. No registration is necessary.