UW-La Crosse to host International Banquet April 18

UW-La Crosse International Education & Engagement will host the 55th annual International Banquet from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 18, in The Bluffs, on the second floor of the Student Union.

The banquet is meant to showcase the diversity and culture that international students and scholars bring to UW-L and the broader community. The event also celebrates all of the community’s international connections.

There will be entertainment provided by international students, staff, faculty and community members, as well as an internationally themed menu and cash bar. A variety of meat and vegetarian options will be served on the buffet.

Individual tickets will be available online and at the UW-L Student Union Information Center after Jan. 27. Sponsored table reservations already are available, and can be purchased at uwlax.edu/ex/international-banquet/sponsor-a-table/.

Community members also can submit proposals for the banquet’s Global Citizenship Showcase and nominate individuals for an award to be announced during the banquet.

Two additional events will be held earlier that night: