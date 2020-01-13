UW-La Crosse to host International Banquet April 18

UW-La Crosse International Education & Engagement will host the 55th annual International Banquet from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 18, in The Bluffs, on the second floor of the Student Union.
The banquet is meant to showcase the diversity and culture that international students and scholars bring to UW-L and the broader community. The event also celebrates all of the community’s international connections.
There will be entertainment provided by international students, staff, faculty and community members, as well as an internationally themed menu and cash bar. A variety of meat and vegetarian options will be served on the buffet.
Individual tickets will be available online and at the UW-L Student Union Information Center after Jan. 27. Sponsored table reservations already are available, and can be purchased at uwlax.edu/ex/international-banquet/sponsor-a-table/.
Community members also can submit proposals for the banquet’s Global Citizenship Showcase and nominate individuals for an award to be announced during the banquet.
Two additional events will be held earlier that night:
- A Fulbright lecture from 4 to 5 p.m. in Room 3130 of the Student Union.
- A Global Citizenship Showcase with poster and table displays from 5 to 6 p.m. in The Bluffs.
For more information about the banquet, visit uwlax.edu/ex/international-banquet/sponsor-a-table/.
Nominate award recipients
Community members are encouraged to nominate individuals for the Wimberly Award by Friday, March 13. The Wimberly Award recognizes a person or organization that has contributed to the development and excellence of international programming at UW-L. The winner will be announced at the banquet. To make a nomination, visit uwlax.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3lMIUHBD6ohxVNb.
Submit proposals for showcase
Community members also are invited to submit proposals for poster and table displays that highlight international research, projects and/or experiences for the Global Citizenship Showcase. To submit a proposal, visit uwlax.edu/ex/international-banquet/global-citizenship-showcase/.