UW-La Crosse to launch Building Your Brand Lab in March

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse will launch its spring Building Your Brand Lab in March.

The lab includes workshops for small business owners looking to develop a website, marketing materials and an online brand.

The program instructor and UW-L students will work individually with business owners on website development, marketing, online branding, social media marketing and email marketing.

Anne Hlavacka, the center’s director, says an online presence is critical to most business development strategies.

“Many business owners need some support to build their brand,” she said. “This workshop seeks to connect the talents of our SBDC resources and college students to help area businesses effectively connect and grow their business.”

Lab sessions start Monday, March 30, in 124 Wimberly Hall at UW-L. Sessions are also set for April 6, 20 and 27. All sessions run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Building Your Brand Lab is free, but registration is required. To register, call 608-785-8782.