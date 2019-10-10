The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse will launch the university’s Building Your Brand Lab later this month.
The lab includes six free workshops for small business owners looking to develop a website, an online brand and other marketing materials. Business owners will have the chance to work one-on-one with the program instructor and UW-L students.
Sessions are set for 4:30 to 7 p.m. each Monday from Oct. 21 to Nov. 25, They’ll be held in Room 124 of UW-L’s Wimberly Hall, 1701 Badger St.
Anne Hlavacka, director of the Small Business Development Center, said it’s important for small business owners to invest in their online presence.
“An online presence is critical to most business-development strategies,” she said. “Many business owners need some support to build their brand. Today’s youth known as ‘Generation Z’ are the first to grow up in a digital market.”
Each of the program’s six workshops will be dedicated to a specific aspect of marketing:
- Building Your Brand: Creating an Effective Marketing Strategy
- Making a Statement: Marketing Materials and Logos
- Protecting Your Brand: Trade Names and Trademarks
- Website 101
- SEO: Search Engine Optimization
- Social Media
The lab is free to attend, but registration is required. To register, visit buldingyourbrandlab.eventbrite.com or call 608-785-8782.
