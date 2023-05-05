As the UW-Platteville Richland campus is set to close for good in July, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has extended an invitation to students from the campus to finish their degrees on its Coulee Region campus, matching the price of tuition.

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman in November announced the impending closure of the Richland Center Campus, which suffered declining enrollment in recent years. Eight years ago, the college had 567 enrolled students. For the fall semester of 2022, the student body totaled 60.

UW-L Chancellor Joe Gow said Richland students "reached out for assistance." While their college could not be saved, UW-L is offering transferring students and incoming freshman currently attending high school in Richland County a discounted tuition for the 2023-2024 school year. The savings of $1,505 per semester will be honored through 60 credits, the equivalent of an associate's degree.

“We’re eager to assist students from Richland County who are looking to continue their education,” said Gow. “Our admissions counselors are enthusiastic to make their transfer to UW-L as seamless as possible.”

Students who decide to pursue a bachelor's degree will need to pay the standard tuition for classes beyond the 60 credits, and currently enrolled UW-L students will not be eligible for the discount.

Corey Sjoquist, assistant Vice Chancellor of Admissions for UW-L, said the university expects six to 10 incoming freshman and two to five transfer students from Richland County this fall. UW-L in February offered a tour of its campus, providing credit evaluations and answering admission questions. In April, UWL staff visited Richland for a transfer fair.

Haley Zumach, a current resident of Richland County and sophomore at the Richland Center Campus, enrolled in the local college for its convenience, and affordability, as well as the opportunity to pursue higher education with her friends and high school classmates. Undecided about her major, Zumach was able to explore "tons of different classes and opportunities" and said she was "really disappointed" for those who won't have the chance to attend Richland in the future, as well as for the current staff and students.

"It was a smaller school and I felt more connected. The bond with everyone and the memories made were even stronger than in high school," said Zumach. "It's hard to branch out."

Zumach, who decided on an exercise and sports science major, opted to participate in the UW-L tour and appreciated the "calm, welcoming feeling." She will transfer this fall to finish the remaining credits toward her degree.

"I haven't even attended UW-L yet, but I feel like both campuses have opportunity and purpose for me," Zumach said. The tuition offer and assistance with transferring, she added, "Shows UW-L cares for their students and wants the best for other people."

Sjoquist said UW-L, "Knows Richland County residents often look to the campus there as a good option to continue their post high school education, and there was the advantage of the lower tuition rate. And if we can help those students and families and Richland County who were planning on that option be able to take courses here at UWL as a first step towards earning that bachelor's degree, we are eager to assist."

For more information about tuition costs, transferring or enrollment, Richland students can reach the admissions office at 608-785-8939 or visit www.uwlax.edu.

Photos: UW-Platteville Richland in Richland Center