UW-La Crosse to offer supervisory management certificate program

The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-La Crosse is offering a supervisory management certificate program this spring.

The program is designed for managers and supervisors but is also relevant to anyone who works in a team environment — from people who own their own business, to people who work in an office or manufacturing plant.

The program consists of three required courses and a number of elective courses. Topics include critical thinking and decision making, time management, performance reviews, emotional intelligence, supervision, delegation, leadership and stress reduction.

Scott Dickmeyer, a program instructor and professor of communication studies at UW-L, said management skills are key in the current economy.

“In today’s business environment, supervisory managers are the most important factor in recruiting and retaining talent,” Dickmeyer said. “Moreover, with the right skills and knowledge, they are uniquely positioned to influence and impact performance. The supervisory management certificate program provides participants with the cutting-edge strategies, insights and skills needed to successfully lead others.”

Core and elective courses are planned for select days from Feb. 6 to May 29.