UW-La Crosse winter commencement is Sunday

More than 700 students will receive degrees at UW-La Crosse's winter commencement ceremony Sunday at the La Crosse Center.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the ceremony begins at 11 a.m.
The ceremony will include students from:
- School of Education [including EC-MC; MC-EA; STEP (English, History, Social Studies); World Language Education; Art Education; Music Education; STEP (Math, Biology, Chemistry, Physics); PETE; School Health Education];
- College of Business Administration;
- College of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities;
- College of Science and Health.