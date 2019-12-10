UW-La Crosse winter commencement is Sunday
UW-La Crosse winter commencement is Sunday

  • 0
UW-L Sign

More than 700 students will receive degrees at UW-La Crosse's winter commencement ceremony Sunday at the La Crosse Center.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will include students from:

  • School of Education [including EC-MC; MC-EA; STEP (English, History, Social Studies); World Language Education; Art Education; Music Education; STEP (Math, Biology, Chemistry, Physics); PETE; School Health Education];
  • College of Business Administration;
  • College of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities;
  • College of Science and Health.
